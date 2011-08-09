22 Easter Eggs Hidden In Your favourite Mac And Windows Software

Photo: Dylan Love

An “Easter egg” is a hidden message or in-joke that software developers will sneak into whatever project they’re working on.There are plenty in OS X and Windows. We even found a few in Firefox.



We’ve gathered them here for you so you can see the secrets hidden in the software you already have.

Apple's TextEdit icon Apple fans will recognise the text on the TextEdit icon, beginning with, 'Here's to the crazy ones.' They're the words used in a famous Apple commercial. Emacs psychoanalysis Start up Terminal on your Mac. Type 'emacs' and hit enter. Quickly press esc + x. Then type 'psychoanalyze-pinhead' to see your Mac have a conversation with itself. To stop the scrolling conversation, press ctl + g. You can choose between the 'scale' or 'genie' effect when you minimize a window on your Mac. But there's a secret third choice called 'suck.' Start up Terminal and type 'defaults write com.apple.dock mineffect -string suck' and restart your computer. The new effect is activated. Play Tetris! Old Unix programmers hid a few games in the code. To play Tetris, start up Terminal. Type 'emacs' then press esc + x. Then type 'tetris' and it opens up a Tetris game! Play Snake! Another classic game hidden in the Unix shell -- follow the same instructions that you did for Tetris, but type 'snake' instead of 'tetris.' A significant event on every day of the year To make your Terminal display a list of 365 significant events -- one for every day of the year -- just type 'cat /usr/share/calendar/calendar.history' Your Mac can tell you a joke Open the System Preferences. Go to the Speech pane. Turn on Speakable Items as well as Speak Back Text. Say out loud to your computer, 'Tell me a joke,' and it will indulge you. There are a lot of different jokes, but if you keep asking for them, it will literally tell you to get back to work. Hidden text on the Keynote icon Sure, it says 'Q4 2008' across the top, but the actual body of the text is the lyrics to 'The Bitch of Living' from Spring Awakening. Someone in Cupertino is a fan of musicals. A dig on Windows If you have a Windows server on your network, your Mac will display it as a CRT monitor with the Blue Screen of Death. A secret recipe Some goofy programmer hid a recipe for Mrs. Field's Cookies on your computer. Fire up Terminal and type 'open /usr/share/emacs/22.1/etc/COOKIES' to read it. Star Wars in ASCII This isn't anything embedded in Mac software (you can do it in Windows or Linux as well), but it's a pretty cool to access over Telnet. In Terminal, type 'telnet towel.blinkenlights.nl' to watch all of Star Wars: Episode IV in ASCII characters. (Han fires first in this one. None of that revisionist nonsense.) A flaw with the Windows calculator This isn't technically an Easter egg, just a weird bug with the Windows calculator. Find the square root of 2, then subtract 2 from that. Apparently, the answer isn't 0. Type very quickly in Microsoft Word Type the pictured text into Microsoft Word to see what happens. (Don't worry, it's totally harmless.) Change the numbers for more or less. A political statement in Windows Open up Notepad and type 'bush hid the facts' before saving and closing. When you open the saved file, a weird change has taken place. This is a weird bug in Unicode -- the same thing takes place for any combination of words with a character count of 4-3-3-5. So if you typed 'cats cat cat bacon' the same effect would occur. There is a game hidden in Excel! Windows Vista has secret sounds and music To access Vista's secret music, press the Windows logo key and R to open the 'run' dialog. Type in 'Media.' This reveals a folder of new sounds and midi files that aren't normally available. A new way to search If you use Windows 2000/ME/XP/2003, go to 'Find Files or Folders' and type in 'catch me if you can.' It will display a list of all the files on your computer. A secret file full of quotes In Windows Explorer, navigate to C:WINDOWSSYSTEM32DRIVERSetc. Open the file named 'quotes' to see several quotes placed there by Microsoft developers. Your PC has a God Mode, too If you use Windows 7, create a new folder on your Desktop and name it 'GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}' to see the numerous options it gives you -- administrative tools, backup and restore options, security settings. It'll make you into a power user in no time. Type 'about:mozilla' into the Address Bar in Firefox. It reveals a prophetic page proclaiming the future domination of Mozilla's web browser. Nested browsing in Firefox Type 'chrome://browser/content/browser.xul' into Firefox's Address Bar to keep nesting browsers and build a Firefox inside a Firefox. Firefox is full of robots Type 'about:robots' in Firefox's Address Bar for a quick lesson on robots. Even photographs have secrets Here are some amazing fake photos through history >

