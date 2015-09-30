Plus-size model breaks down in tears in a commercial for a major cosmetics company

Cosmetics company MAC has done something groundbreaking. The company — famous for its bright hues and dramatic makeup — has selected a plus-size model to be a part of its MACnificent Me video campaign, The Daily Mail reports.

Luzmaria Vargas from Anaheim, California expresses the emotional hardships that come with being plus-size — hardships that many fashion companies are aiming to delineate.

She reflects on how people often disregard plus-size women’s feelings. “It hurts, because some people think [that] because you’re overweight, you don’t have feelings,” she says in the video.

She gets all dolled up in the video (in MAC makeup, of course).

“Look, I don’t have a gorgeous body, I mean, don’t think I’m beautiful,” Vargas says tearfully in the video, “But look at where I’m at. I don’t need a gorgeous body. It was really the inside that counted. I don’t need to be size two, skinny. I’m here.”

It’s no secret that plus-size women are marginalized in the fashion and retail industries. Models such as Ashley Graham and Denise Bidot have been working to challenge the unfortunate stereotypes and to remind women that it doesn’t matter what size they are.

“It feels so good because I know there are so many women out there that won’t express themselves for the fact that they’re overweight. But if I can do it, then they all can do that,” Vargas adds.

You can watch the full campaign video below.

