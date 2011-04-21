RIDICULOUS: RIM Is Making You Wait Until The Summer To Sync Your PlayBook To A Mac

Photo: Screenshot

This explains a lot.In our PlayBook review yesterday we noted how we had a hard time syncing files with our Mac. When you plug the PlayBook into the USB, it says it’s installing drivers, but nothing happens.



We even tried downloading BlackBerry’s Desktop Manager for Mac, a program that is supposed to sync your devices. Again, we had no luck.

CrackBerry reached out to RIM, and the company said a PlayBook-compatible version of Desktop Manager for Mac won’t be available until this summer. We think that’s a bit ridiculous since the PlayBook clearly prompts you to download Desktop Manager when you plug it into your Mac.

For now, this means if you want to transfer files, you either have to painstakingly email them to yourself from Gmail’s web version or send them to your Mac over wifi.

