There's A New Mac Virus That Removes Your Computer's 'Bulletproof Vest' Against Attacks

Researchers at F-Secure, an Internet and computer security lab, have uncovered a Trojan virus that leaves your Mac susceptible to harm.Here’s the exact quote:



Recent analysis has revealed to us that Trojan-Downloader: OSX/Flashback.C disables the automatic updater component of XProtect, Apple’s built-in OS X anti-malware application.

In simpler language, they found a piece of software that removes your Mac’s “bulletproof vest,” leaving you susceptible to viruses.

Exercise judgment in what you download and install on your computer, and you should be fine.

