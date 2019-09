Photo: AP Images

IT research company Gartner has released data showing that Mac shipments have taken a huge leap while PC shipments have slowed down.In the U.S., PC shipments are down 5.9% in Q4 2011 compared the year prior, while Apple shipped 20.7% more Macs compared to the year prior.



HP was hit hardest in the us seeing sales drop by 26%.

