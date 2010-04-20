Mac Sales Should Be Better Than Expected For The March Quarter

Get ready for a small upside surprise in Mac sales for the March quarter, says Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray.



New NPD data says domestic retail sales of Apple’s Macs are up 25% on a year-over-year basis for the March quarter. Street estimates were calling for 22% growth.

Here’s the key details from Gene’s note:

NPD suggests 2.8 million to 2.9 million Macs for March quarter. Gene is estimating 2.9 million Macs for the quarter. The Street is estimating 2.7 million. Adding international sales to the mix, Gene says Apple has 25%-35% year-over-year growth, above Street estimates of 22%.

NPD suggests 9 million to 10 million iPods for March quarter. The street is estimating 9 million iPod units.

iPhone sales should be good for the March quarter. During the iPhone OS 4 event Steve Jobs said Apple has now sold more than 50 million iPhones, suggesting close to 8 million iPhones for the quarter.

While the news is generally positive, Apple’s stock has seen a big sell off today. Shares are down 2%, or $5, to $243.

