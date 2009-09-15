Mac Sales Ahead Of Expectations Through August

Apple’s September quarter Mac sales are ahead of consensus after July and August, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster says in a note today, based on analysis of NPD Group stats. Meanwhile, iPod sales are trending below estimates, but international growth and new iPod models will help.



Munster says NPD data from July and August show Mac sales up 7% year-over-year through August, while the Street is expecting 5% year-over-year growth for the quarter.

Back-to-school sales in the first two months of the quarter probably helped, but at least Apple could handle some deceleration this month and still meet expectations. (And Apple’s international growth, not represented in NPD’s figures, should help, too.)

Meanwhile, September quarter iPod sales were at -16% year-over-year through August, “slightly below” estimates, Munster says. But international growth and new iPods released last week could help.

