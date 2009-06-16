Apple's Mac Loses Market Share In May, But Gains Revenue Share

Apple’s (AAPL) Mac business was about as bad as expected in May, according to U.S. retail estimates from research firm NPD Group, summarized by Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster. The iPod business was slightly worse than expected.

Mac unit sales were down 3% year-over-year in May, according to NPD. (The PC market as a whole was up 12% year-over-year.) That’s slightly better than the 3.5% year-over-year drop that Munster predicted. iPod unit sales were down 18% year-over-year. That’s worse than the 7.5% year-over-year drop that Munster predicted.

No one’s paying close attention to these numbers, so this isn’t a big deal. Both businesses should do better in June, due to Mac price cuts and back-to-school iPod offers. Munster thinks the Mac business could be down -4% to -12% year-over-year in the June quarter, in-line with the Street’s -8% year-over-year prediction.

Update: More colour — positive for Apple — via Morgan Stanley’s Kathryn Huberty:

Perhaps most important, Apple’s mix of shipments improved significantly, with commercial shipments +25% mum versus market growth of +1%. The higher ASP commercial shipments allowed Apple to outperform market revenue growth trends (despite losing unit market share) and could support higher margins in the June quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.