Apple's $US3,000 Mac Pro Computer Goes On Sale Tomorrow

An all-new Mac Pro will be available tomorrow for those looking for the latest and greatest Apple product.

It’s 9.9 inches tall (markedly smaller than the previous generation). It can be tricked out with up to 64 GB of RAM and comes in 4-, 6-, 8-, or 12-core flavours, powered by Intel Xeon processors and AMD FirePro graphics processing units.

Simply put: it screams.

Prices start at $US2,999 and you’ll be able to pick yours up at Apple’s online store starting tomorrow.

Keep in mind this machine is for professional graphic artists, video editors, and sound engineers. Your average consumer won’t need the kind of power the Mac Pro has. Most will be fine with the regular iMac desktop computer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.