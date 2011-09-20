Ever Wish Your iPhone Could Run OS X?

Photo: Screenshot

If you’ve ever wanted an OS X clone on your iPhone, this is it.

We’re blown away by the amount of work that had to have gone into this.

Check out the Finder windows, Mission Control functionality, Dashboard, Dock, and everything else that makes your Mac a Mac, except now it’s running on your phone.

If you have a jailbroken device and want to get on board, make sure you have Dreamboard installed and follow these steps from Lifehacker. (It’ll cost you $3.50)

Open Cydia Tap “Manage Sources” Tap Edit, then Add, then add source fnetdesigns.com/cydia/repo Go to the Changes section and install Theme Outlet Close Cydia, go to your home screen, and open Theme Outlet Browse for OS X Ultimatum and download it from there Open up Dreamboard, browse for the OS X Lion Ultimatum theme, and install it.

Let take a look at some screenshots!

