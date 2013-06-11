Apple Announces OS X Mavericks, The New Operating System For Mac Computers

Apple just announced Mac OS X Mavericks, a brand new version of its operating system for Mac computers.



The software will be available for download later this year.

Apple’s top executives are on stage at WWDC, the company’s annual developer conference and are going over all the new features of coming soon to OS X.

Here’s what we know:

Finder Tabs: You can pull multiple Finder windows into tabs at the top of a single window. This allows you to view different sections of your computer, like documents, your hard drive, music, and photos, all in one place.

Tagging: When you save a document, in addition to providing its location and name you can tag it and it will appear in the Finder sidebar. This is great for search. You can give the same file multiple tags. You can even assign tags by dragging different files into the tag section in Finder.

Multiple Displays: your OS X dock can finally move between multiple displays. If you have an Airplay connected HDTV it acts as a full powered display in addition to your computer screen. Full screen apps now work much better. You can have two different full screen apps on different displays. Apple’s Mission Control app that lets you control different aspects of your app works really well with the multiple displays.

Advanced technology: OS X Mavericks integrates a whole host of under the hood features that make your computer faster and to get better battery life.

Safari: Safari now has an improved sidebar that helps you get around the browser better. Using the sidebar, you can continuously scroll through your Reading List. Another section called Shared Links lets you see all the links your friends share across social networks like Twitter. The browser also brings a ton of power saving features that help your computer to run better and faster. Apple says Safari uses much less energy than Chrome and Firefox.

iCloud Keychain: Apple wants to help you manage multiple passwords. iCloud keychain creates complex passwords for you. These auto-generated passwords are always encrypted and available on any device. Now Safari can auto-suggest a password for you and sync it across multiple systems.

Notifications: Notifications now allow you to respond to alerts without opening the app. Notifications from your iOS device can now be pushed to your computer. You can also view notifications from the computer lock screen, before you enter your password. Apps also update in the background now.

Calendar: Apple’s built-in calendar now integrates location, travel time, weather, and Facebook events. When you add a location to an event, the app will add in travel time so you know exactly when to leave.

Maps: Apple Maps is now available on the desktop. You can send directions from your computer to your phone. There is also a Apple Maps SDK so other apps can integrate Maps.

iBooks on Mac: lets you read books from your iOS devices on your desktop. It’s also a great way to take notes. iBooks on Mac fully integrates textbooks too.

Expect OS X Mavericks to be available later this Fall.

