Apple Will Sell Mac OS X Lion On A USB Drive Next Month For $69

Still no install DVD.

Photo: Photo Illustration By Ellis Hamburger

Apple will sell USB thumb drives loaded with Mac OS X Lion for $69 beginning next month, the company announced today.Currently, you can only download Lion from the Mac App Store for $29.99. The USB option will allow you to keep a physical backup just in case. (But for more than twice the cost.)



There’s no specific launch date, but you’ll be able to buy the USB version of Lion from Apple’s online Store.

