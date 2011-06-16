MAC OS X LION: You'll Be Dying To Upgrade After Seeing These Screenshots

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

With just a few weeks to go before Mac OS X Lion is released into the wild, we decided to take an in-depth look at the nearly complete developer beta version.Like most OS X updates, you won’t notice huge changes right away, but after a few minutes you’ll get a sense of the neat iPhone-like aesthetics Apple added.



It’s pretty slick.

Our favourite features so far are the new touch gestures (for those of you with MacBooks or trackpads) and Mission Control, the new feature that lets you cycle between apps and screens in a beautiful new interface.

Lion will be available next month in the Mac App Store as a $30 upgrade. Based on our time with the OS so far, it’s more than worth the price.

But the best way to get a sense of Lion is to see it for yourself. Check out our screenshot tour below.

