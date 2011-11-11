Why I Seriously Regret Upgrading To Mac OS X Lion

Photo: via b.jelonek on Flickr

I’ve been using Mac OS X Lion on my MacBook Air since it launched this summer.After all these months, I seriously regret it. In fact, I’m considering downgrading back to Snow Leopard.



Why?

While I understand that Apple was going for a blend of iOS and OS X, I don’t think it works. Features like Launchpad don’t translate well to the desktop, and they feel bloated and unnecessary.

Apple also decided to update classic apps like iCal and Mail, making them less and attractive and more difficult to use. That’s a bummer, because Snow Leopard’s versions of those apps were incredible. They weren’t broken, so I’m not sure why Apple tried to fix it.

I had to do a ton of customisation in order to get Lion working the way I want. Read on to see my gripes with Apple’s OS.

Launchpad is pointless. Since it contains ALL my apps, even the ones I don't use, I'm forced to organise everything into silly folders and shove them on a separate panel. After realising this, I decided to remove Launchpad from my dock. Here's my dock. I only use a handful of apps on a regular basis, so there's no need for me to use the bloated Launchpad to access them. But what if I do need to see my full apps list? I dragged my Applications folder to the dock so I can access everything using Stacks. It's a lot less obtrusive than Launchpad which blurs out my entire desktop. Lion also makes it difficult to use any non-Safari browser. For example, Firefox still shows the scroll bar on the right at all times. (Granted, this is a problem Firefox needs to fix, but for now Lion makes it hard for the browser to play nice with my computer.) Chrome is my favourite browser, but it's a disaster on Lion. Google's team did a great job at adding full-screen mode and hiding the scroll bar, but Chrome is almost unusable on Lion. It crashes all the time. The new Mail app is bloated and disgusting. I'm glad Apple added threads, but Mail is full of silly animations and doesn't always play nice with Gmail. I tried it for a week and then ditched it. Instead I use Sparrow. It's easily the best e-mail app I've ever used. It's simple, a snap to set up, and works flawlessly with Gmail. Dashboard is becoming more and more irrelevant. Still, Apple decided to throw it on a panel of its own in Spaces. Now, you have to swipe over to access the Dashboard on this grey background. That also means I can't look at my desktop when using widgets like I used to. Annoying. ** **I'm told you can change this in settings. But I still think it's lame you can't look at Dashboard the old way by default. Mission Control is a mess. If this screenshot looks confusing to you, you're not alone. Mission Control is supposed to make it easier to organise your apps and spaces. Instead, you get this confusing mess. It took me a long time to get used to, and I still find myself sticking windows in the wrong place and forgetting apps are open. It needs to be simplified like Spaces was. What I do like: AirDrop. It's a quick and easy way to swap files with people on your network. No hassle. I also enjoy Lion's gestures. For example, once I have my Spaces set up the way I like, it's a snap to swipe between them. Want some great Lion tips? Click here for our ultimate Mac OS X Lion guide >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.