Here Are Even More New Mac OS X Lion Features We Just Learned About

Photo: Cult Of Mac

Apple released the third preview version of Mac OS X Lion, which is due to launch on Macs this summer.Since then developers (and others with access) have been poring over the latest release for any new features Apple snuck in.



There’s less than a month before Apple’s WWDC keynote, where the final version of

We took a look at what they found and gathered the best new features here. Our favourite? The Instapaper-like reading lists that sync between Safari and iPhone. Very cool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.