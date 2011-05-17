Here Are Even More New Mac OS X Lion Features We Just Learned About

Photo: Cult Of Mac
Apple released the third preview version of Mac OS X Lion, which is due to launch on Macs this summer.Since then developers (and others with access) have been poring over the latest release for any new features Apple snuck in.
There’s less than a month before Apple’s WWDC keynote, where the final version of
We took a look at what they found and gathered the best new features here. Our favourite? The Instapaper-like reading lists that sync between Safari and iPhone. Very cool.
We knew about Reading List already, but now developers can actually use it. Of note: it syncs with your iOS devices. That should make Instapaper nervous.
Cult of Mac dug up a bunch of new wallpapers that will be included in Lion. You can check the all out here.
The log in screen got a simple look. Now it's just a grey, metallic-like background with dark letters.
We already knew iCal was getting a makeover, but the latest version changes your 'To-Do' list to a pop-up 'Reminders' list. It's nothing groundbreaking, but it still looks like a nice tweet.
Mission Control, which is a hybrid of Spaces and Expose, has a new look that makes it easier to control your desktop's appearance. You get a cool view with thumbnails of each screen.
This is another minor (but cool) tweak. Scroll bars on open windows will change colours to blend with the background better.
