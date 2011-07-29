HOW TO: Set Up And Get The Most Out Of E-Mail In Mac OS X Lion

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Mail is easily one of our favourite new features in Mac OS X Lion.It takes the best features from the iOS app, merges it with the classic Mail desktop app, and gives you the perfect balance of simplicity and power.



Everything from set up to sending messages is very similar to iOS. If you’re new to Mac, we’ll show you how to get started with Mail right here.

