Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

So you have Apple’s new baby OS X Lion running on your Mac, but you aren’t quite sure how to take advantage of all the cool new features.We’ve put together a guide for all of Lion’s most important features, nuances, and tweaks that you need to know about.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.