The Next Operating System For Mac Computers Will Share A Lot Of The iPhone's Best Features

Apple is preparing a new version of its operating system for Mac computers called OS X 10.9 that will bring in several features from iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads.
Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac, who is consistently accurate with reports on upcoming Apple products, has a few details on what we can expect:
- The Finder, which lets you explore files and folders on your Mac, will have a new tabbed browsing mode, just like on your Web browser.
- Switching between open apps will be a similar to the iPhone and iPad method: you’ll be able to select an app from a tray at the bottom of your screen. This will also help improve performance and battery life by “suspending” the apps when you’re not using them.
- There might be some other interface changes, but they won’t be anything drastic.
Apple will likely unveil OS X 10.9 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10.
Check out Gurman’s report for even more details >
