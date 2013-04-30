The Next Operating System For Mac Computers Will Share A Lot Of The iPhone's Best Features

Apple is preparing a new version of its operating system for Mac computers called OS X 10.9 that will bring in several features from iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads.



Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac, who is consistently accurate with reports on upcoming Apple products, has a few details on what we can expect:

The Finder, which lets you explore files and folders on your Mac, will have a new tabbed browsing mode, just like on your Web browser.

Switching between open apps will be a similar to the iPhone and iPad method: you’ll be able to select an app from a tray at the bottom of your screen. This will also help improve performance and battery life by “suspending” the apps when you’re not using them.

There might be some other interface changes, but they won’t be anything drastic.

Apple will likely unveil OS X 10.9 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10.

Check out Gurman’s report for even more details >

