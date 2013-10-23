The New Operating System For Mac Computers Will Be FREE Starting Today

Apple just unveiled its 10th-ever operating system for Mac OS X, Mavericks.

For the first time ever, Apple will make its operating system entirely free. The update will be available later today.

Just by installing Mavericks on your laptop, Apple says you will get up to an hour longer of battery life for web browsing and an hour and a half longer of battery life for watching content on iTunes.

A cool feature about Mavericks is that it supports Website notifications. That way, you can get notifications about your favourite sports teams from MLB.com or an item you’re following on Gilt. Mavericks also features enhanced notifications so you can respond to iMessages without having to leave the app you’re currently in.

Safari also got an upgrade with Mavericks. It now features shared links and accelerated scrolling.

For those who use two displays, you can now easily access the Dock on whichever screen you’re working on.

Here are some other features of Mavericks:

Apple Maps, with the ability to send directions directly to iOS.

Revamped calendar

iCloud Keychain for storing your website user names and passwords on approved devices.

Finder tabs

iBooks integration that automatically adds the books you’ve purchased to all of your respective iOS devices.

6GB of data in just 4GB of RAM, meaning that you can run more applications without affecting speed.

