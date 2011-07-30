Mac Mules Are The New Drug Mules

If you hear of a person being referred to as a mule, you most likely think of a drug mule – someone who smuggles drugs to or from countries. A startup called Mulepool is looking to give the model a slightly more legal spin. If the wanted list on the homepage is any indication, forget cocaine and marijuana – iPads, MacBook Pros and iPhones may be the new drugs. Minus the cartels, blinged out weaponry and higher than average probability of death or arrest, of course.



Although nearly every page contains a request for an Apple product, there are requests for Kindles, XBOX games, and even NyQuil caps. From first hand experience with weak cold/flu medication in countries outside the US, we completely understand the last one, even if it seems out of place amidst the electronics that dominate the requests on the site.

The site works by collecting payment for the total price of the item plus the mule’s commission, then holding it in escrow until a code is entered into the website and the item is delivered. Food, like Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter, will net mules anywhere from $2-5 on average, but the real money is in electronics.

Someone is offering a $624 commission for a Canon 5D Mark II camera, and the top commission offer for a MacBook Pro would net the mule $337. Most other commissions for electronics hover in the $1-200 range, but 4 or 5 items could actually pay for part of a vacation to Buenos Aires, which sounds like a win/win to us.

Most of the requests are for delivery to Buenos Aires, where the two expat founders are based, but the site lists Brazil, South Africa and Russia on their future planned expansions list.

