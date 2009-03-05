Mac Mini: Good For The Environment, But Not Great

The wet blankets at Treehugger tried to come up with a few reasons that the Mac Mini isn’t “a silver bullet for computer energy consumption.”



Their three points:

It gets hooked up other stuff like big monitors, which use lots of energy.

It uses 13 watts while idling. While running, on the other hand, there’s no indication that it’s all that efficient

While it’s nice for individual users to save a few pennies here and there, the real energy suckers are corporations, who won’t be switching to Minis anytime soon.

And a bonus idea: No need to abandon all hope, though. The computer you’re currently using can be adjusted to be just as energy efficient as the squat Mac Mini by dimming the screen a little, making computer go to sleep after short bursts of inactivity, etc.

All relevant, we suppose. Though we might counter that every computer will need a monitor, every computer will run hot while not in idle and of course corporations won’t switch to a consumer machine.

Naturally, the Mac Mini isn’t the be all end all of efficient computing, but it is still a rather effective lil box and it’s heading down a course towards greater efficiency, which is a good thing. Maybe it’s not great, just good, for the environment, but are there many greater options in computing?

Here’s Apple’s side of the story.

