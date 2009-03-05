Mac Mini: Good For The Environment, But Not Great

The wet blankets at Treehugger tried to come up with a few reasons that the Mac Mini isn’t “a silver bullet for computer energy consumption.”
Their three points:
- It gets hooked up other stuff like big monitors, which use lots of energy.
- It uses 13 watts while idling. While running, on the other hand, there’s no indication that it’s all that efficient
- While it’s nice for individual users to save a few pennies here and there, the real energy suckers are corporations, who won’t be switching to Minis anytime soon.
- And a bonus idea: No need to abandon all hope, though. The computer you’re currently using can be adjusted to be just as energy efficient as the squat Mac Mini by dimming the screen a little, making computer go to sleep after short bursts of inactivity, etc.
All relevant, we suppose. Though we might counter that every computer will need a monitor, every computer will run hot while not in idle and of course corporations won’t switch to a consumer machine.
Naturally, the Mac Mini isn’t the be all end all of efficient computing, but it is still a rather effective lil box and it’s heading down a course towards greater efficiency, which is a good thing. Maybe it’s not great, just good, for the environment, but are there many greater options in computing?
Here’s Apple’s side of the story.
