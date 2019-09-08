Friends, family, and fans are paying tribute to Mac Miller on the 1-year anniversary of his death

Rich Fury/Getty Images Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018.

One year ago, on September 7, 2018, rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home. He was 26 years old. At the time, tributes came pouring out from fellow musicians, friends, and fans alike.

Over the past 12 months, more has come to light about Miller’s death, which was ruled an accidental overdose from a mix of fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine.

On Friday and Saturday, fans have been commemorating the rapper’s life with heartfelt tweets, a festival celebrating his life, and even tattoos.

@brattyxbabe put a tribute of Mac Miller on my body to carry with me forever . This is one of my most beloved tattoos ! Ready in peace Malcolm #macmiller pic.twitter.com/ASb4p6SlRv — Stagger Bee aka Honeyxmilk (@Hon3yxmilk) September 7, 2019

Fans were heartbroken when Miller died, and people are still feeling the effects a year later.

Man call me corny idc… When Mac Miller passed away I was literally so heartbroken. I remember where and what I was doing when I read that he passed. So weird how someone you don’t personally know can have such a big impact on u. — Priscilla (@cillamescudi) September 7, 2019

Can’t believe you left this earth. Your voice was soothing and your music helped me get through depression. 2009 is the most beautiful song I’ve heard. Rest In Peace king. You inspired me to make music. @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/3LH84sGXsT — j_ (@Krptd) September 7, 2019

People came together at the “Second Annual Mac Miller Celebration of Life,” a vigil at one of Miller’s favourite spots, Blue Slide Park, to sing his songs and share memories and art.

Crowd sings self care at second annual Mac Miller celebration of life pic.twitter.com/GYkW0fDMmO — Barstool Steelers (@BarstoolSteeler) September 7, 2019

Miller’s father was even reported to be at the festival.

Bro Mac Miller’s dad is with all of us at blue slide park ???? — KWoods (@kba11zy) September 6, 2019

An onlooker quoted Miller’s father on Twitter as saying “we finally caught the motherf—–,” likely in regards to the arrest that was made on Wednesday. Cameron James Pettit was arrested for allegedly selling the “Self Care” rapper counterfeit drugs that led to Miller’s death.



Read more:

A California man was arrested for selling rapper Mac Miller counterfeit drugs before he died of an overdose



A Drug Enforcement Agency affidavit alleges that Pettit, 28, sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl, an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Fellow musicians also posted on social media about Miller, including close friend Kehlani, who shared a photo on her Instagram story.

Fellow rapper Kevin Abstract also shared memories.

when i was 14 i went to a mac miller concert in houston and he was mad young at the time and i remember leaving being so inspired that shit kept me going man him & OF in 2010 really inspired me to keep putting shit out as a teenager — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) September 7, 2019

RIP legend — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) September 7, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.