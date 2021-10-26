One of the men arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s death has pleaded guilty to a drug charge

One of three men charged in connection to rapper Mac Miller’s death has pleaded guilty.

One of the three men charged in connection with rapper Mac Miller’s death has pleaded guilty to a drug charge, according to court documents seen by Insider.

Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea to one count of distribution of fentanyl on Monday, according to documents filed in federal court in the Central District of California.

In exchange for his plea deal, the government has agreed to drop the second charge he faced, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, court documents show.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James Myers McCormick, died of an accidental overdose on September 8, 2018.

Walter and two other men were charged in the case in October 2019.

Prosecutors said at the time that Walter, Cameron James Pettit, and Ryan Michael Reavis, were accused of distributing narcotics, including counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl that resulted in 26-year-old Miller’s death.

According to an indictment filed in October 2019, prosecutors say Pettit ordered fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills from Walter, and provided them to Reavis to deliver to Miller before his death on September 8.

“It has become increasingly common for us to see drug dealers peddling counterfeit pharmaceuticals made with fentanyl. As a consequence, fentanyl is now the number one cause of overdose deaths in the United States,” United States Attorney Nick Hanna said at the time. “These defendants allegedly continued to sell narcotics after Mr. McCormick’s death with full knowledge of the risks their products posed to human life. We will continue to aggressively target drug dealers responsible for the spread of this dangerous chemical.”