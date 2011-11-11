THE AFTER-EMINEM AGE: These Are The Most Powerful White Rappers In The Game

Photo: Screengrab from Chrysler on YouTube

In the history of white rappers, there are two eras: Before Eminem and After Eminem.We are firmly in A.E. now, and though you could make an argument for the Beastie Boys as equally significant to music, the Beastie Boys were not the top-selling artist of the last decade, like Eminem was. He also had the #1 album of 2010.



Now, with Mac Miller‘s innovative social media marketing poised to move 180,000 copies or more of his debut album “Blue Slide Park” — making it the first independently distributed #1 album since 1995 — it’s worth looking at the world of white rappers in 2011.

