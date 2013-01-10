This Ripped Female Bodybuilder Stars In MAC's New Makeup Ad

While most fashion and cosmetics companies almost always use waifish models in their campaigns, MAC has gone a completely different route by featuring bodybuilder and fitness model Jelena Abbou in its latest ad. The new make up line is appropriately called “Strength.”



And Abbou isn’t just toned: She’s ripped and not afraid to hide her muscles.

The campaign is completely unique in this genre of advertising. As Jezebel pointed out, even Vogue’s summer spread on female Olympic athletes didn’t fully celebrate their musculature and athleticism.

Here’s Abbou’s ad:

