25 essential Mac computer keyboard shortcuts to help streamline your work

Whether you’re new to Mac computers or you’re looking to level up your computer skills, keyboard shortcuts are an excellent tool to speed up your work and help you navigate your computer.

Be aware that the shortcuts you use may vary depending on the software version you’re using and even the model of computer you have.

With that in mind, here are the Mac keyboard shortcuts you should know.

25 essential Mac keyboard shortcuts



These shortcuts should be nearly universal for all Mac computers, though there may be slight variations depending on your specific device.

The basics



Cut the selected item and copy it to your Clipboard: Command-X

Command-X Copy the selected item to the Clipboard: Command-C

Command-C Paste the contents of the Clipboard into the current document or app: Command-V

Command-V Print the current document: Command-P

Command-P Save the current document: Command-S

Command-S Select all items: Command-A

Command-A Open the selected item, or open a dialog to select a file to open: Command-O

Commands



Undo the previous command: Command-Z

Command-Z Redo the previous command: Press Command-Shift-Z

Windows



Hide the windows of the front app: Command-H

Command-H Minimise the front window to the Dock: Command-M

Command-M Minimise all windows of the front app: Command-Option-M

Command-Option-M Open a new document or window: Command-N

Command-N Close the front window: Command-W

Find



Open a “Find” window, or find items in a document: Command-F

Command-F Find the next occurrence of the item you’re searching for: Command-G

Command-G Find the previous occurrence of the item you’re searching for: Command-Shift-G

Apps



Quit the current app: Command-Q

Command-Q Choose an app to Force Quit: Command-Option-Esc

Command-Option-Esc Switch to the next most recently used app among your open apps: Command-Tab

Command-Tab View the front app and hide all other apps: Command-Option-H

Command-Option-H Close all windows of the app: Command-Option-W

Screenshots



Open the Screenshot utility: Command-Shift-5

Command-Shift-5 Take a screenshot of the entire screen: Command-Shift-3

Command-Shift-3 Take a screenshot of a selected area of the screen: Command-Shift-4

