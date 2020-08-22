25 essential Mac computer keyboard shortcuts to help streamline your work

- You can use Mac keyboard shortcuts to streamline your navigation and speed up your workflow on a Mac computer.
- Here are 25 essential Mac keyboard shortcuts you should know.
Whether you’re new to Mac computers or you’re looking to level up your computer skills, keyboard shortcuts are an excellent tool to speed up your work and help you navigate your computer.
Be aware that the shortcuts you use may vary depending on the software version you’re using and even the model of computer you have.
With that in mind, here are the Mac keyboard shortcuts you should know.
25 essential Mac keyboard shortcuts
These shortcuts should be nearly universal for all Mac computers, though there may be slight variations depending on your specific device.
The basics
- Cut the selected item and copy it to your Clipboard: Command-X
- Copy the selected item to the Clipboard:Command-C
- Paste the contents of the Clipboard into the current document or app: Command-V
- Print the current document: Command-P
- Save the current document: Command-S
- Select all items: Command-A
- Open the selected item, or open a dialog to select a file to open: Command-O
Commands
- Undo the previous command: Command-Z
- Redo the previous command: Press Command-Shift-Z
Windows
- Hide the windows of the front app: Command-H
- Minimise the front window to the Dock:Command-M
- Minimise all windows of the front app:Command-Option-M
- Open a new document or window: Command-N
- Close the front window: Command-W
Find
- Open a “Find” window, or find items in a document: Command-F
- Find the next occurrence of the item you’re searching for: Command-G
- Find the previous occurrence of the item you’re searching for: Command-Shift-G
Apps
- Quit the current app: Command-Q
- Choose an app to Force Quit:Command-Option-Esc
- Switch to the next most recently used app among your open apps: Command-Tab
- View the front app and hide all other apps:Command-Option-H
- Close all windows of the app: Command-Option-W
Screenshots
- Open the Screenshot utility: Command-Shift-5
- Take a screenshot of the entire screen:Command-Shift-3
- Take a screenshot of a selected area of the screen: Command-Shift-4
