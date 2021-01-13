Alabama QB Mac Jones said he'll let his 'mum handle' whether or not he declares for the NFL draft

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Alabama QB Mac Jones is deciding whether to play another year with the Crimson Tide or declare for the NFL — with help from his mum.

During a Good Morning America interview on Tuesday, Jones said he’d leave the decision up to “my mum and my family.”

“I feel like I’ve put myself in a good position to do either one,” the junior star added.

Just hours after leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to victory in the 2021 national championship game, the star quarterback told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that his upcoming decision between remaining in Tuscaloosa or declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft will be in his mum’s hands.

“I kinda just let my mum and my family handle all that stuff,” Jones said during the Tuesday-morning interview. “I feel like I’ve put myself in a good position to do either one.”

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Alabama quarterback Mac Jones holds the CFP national championship trophy.

Jones’ 464-yard, five-touchdown performance Monday night was instrumental in helping the Crimson Tide trounce the Ohio State Buckeyes and secure the program’s 18th national championship, so there’s plenty of interest â€” from Alabama fans and from NFL scouts alike â€” as to whether or not Jones will stick around for his senior season. When Roberts asked if he’s given the decision much consideration, Jones replied “honestly, not really” because his team had “just won.”

He recognises that it will be a tough choice, but he expressed that there are merits to both options.

“Obviously I love Coach Saban and Alabama,” Jones said. “But, at the same time, there’s a great opportunity in the NFL.”

“I just have to weigh the pros and cons just like anything I would decide on and … see what’s best for me and my family,” he added.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Mac Jones (left) and Nick Saban celebrate their 2021 national championship win.

Jones â€” or his mum â€” won’t have much time to mull over his options for the future. The deadline for NCAA underclassmen to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft is Monday, January 18 â€” exactly one week after his national championship victory.

Should he go pro, Jones is projected by many outlets â€” including CBS Sports â€” to be a first-round draft pick. Only Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields rank ahead of him under centre.

Check out Jones’ full interview on Good Morning America below:

