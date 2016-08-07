Mack Horton wins Australia's first gold medal at Rio

Mack Horton of Australia celebrates winning gold the Men’s 400m Freestyle on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympics. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images.

Mack Horton won Australia’s first gold medal of the Rio Olympics in a thrilling finish to the men’s 400m freestyle.

Horton posted a personal best time of 3:41.55 to edge out China’s Sun Yang by 0.13 of a second, having trailed the field for most of the race.

Horton’s triumph also included a swipe at Yang, who was banned from the sport for three-months in 2014 for doping

“I definitely a win for the good guys. It is a rival between me and athletes that have tested positive,” Horton said.

The Australian called his win insane.

“I kept telling myself that I had this and I was in control and I could do it,” he told Channel 7.

Fellow David McKeon finished seventh in the final at 3.45.28.

It’s Australia’s first gold medal of the games and comes from the smallest swimming team since the Atlanta games.

