"Mac Guy" Justin Long Buys $2.4-Million Manhattan Condo

Starring in Mac ads apparently isn’t a bad gig:



New York Sun: Actor Justin Long, best-known for his starring role in a series of Macintosh computer commercials, has purchased a [$2.4 million] apartment at the high-rise Blue luxury complex at 105 Norfolk St., on the Lower East Side.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, listed by the Corcoran Group, was purchased for $2.4 million, according to the real estate Web site StreetEasy.com…

Mr. Long will move into a 1,975-square-foot unit called “Tower 15,” which features palm floors and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Manhattan skyline. The apartment, one of two floor-throughs, includes a combined living-dining area, a walk-in closet, a windowed study, and a kitchen furnished with Boffi cabinetry and countertops.

(Long’s role in Live Free or Die Hard may also have helped).

Despite its, um, blue exterior, the inside of Long’s apartment actually looks pretty cool. Maybe that explains why he got the last original condo. (There is one resale available, but it’s not nearly as awesome-looking, or expensive for that matter.) This luxury Lower East Side building fits Long’s faux-hipster persona perfectly.

