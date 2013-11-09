Check Out This Award-Winning, Radical Vision Of The Future Of Search

If it were up to Mac Funamizu, searching on the Internet would be absolutely awesome.

Before Funamizu introduced the idea, he tells Business Insider, he thought of a simple, transparent plate to provide you with relevant information.

“As a designer I can’t stand those many ugly signboards along streets in inconsistent colours and sizes that just distract our attention from what I really need to see, so I was wondering how we could ‘mute’ unnecessary ones so that we could easily find what we wanted,” Funamizu says. “The initial thought with this glass is to grey them out. It could have been done with a usual mobile phone screen, but I wanted to make people look at the real world, not the tiny little screen.”

Funamizu has a bunch of awesome work. In fact, his Looking Glass concept won a design award back in 2009. Be sure to head on over to his blog to see more of his futuristic designs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.