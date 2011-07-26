10 Mac Features Apple Just Killed With OS X Lion

With each release of Mac OS X, Apple generally dumps some old features and brings in some fresh new replacement features.



With OS X Lion, Apple made a few very noticeable changes to the operating system, like only releasing it through a non-physical medium, and changing some gestures we’ve all grown to know and love.

We’ve put together a list of prey the Lion has eaten.

Command S for Saving Two cool new features of Lion are the Auto-Save and Versions behind-the-scenes tools. If you want to test it out, just open TextEdit. You'll notice that if you abruptly quit the app without saving, you can re-open the file you were working on and your changes have been miraculously saved. You can even check out old versions of the document you're editing. You can still Save within the app, but Apple aims to make 'saving' and 'command+S' a thing of the past. As we move forward, more and more apps will include the Auto-Save feature, and people will forget about habitually pressing Command+S every few sentences. Scroll bars are on the way out In Lion, Apple sought to make scroll bars as unobtrusive as possible. They didn't go all the way and make them invisible (like in iOS), but they got rid of scroll arrows and the blue jelly scroll bar. Front Row was always cool, but nobody used it Front Row was a cool feature Apple liked to brag about, but very few people ever really used it. Apple even shipped little remotes with its computers up until a year or so ago. Front Row basically turned your computer into a Media centre, providing access to music, movies, and photos from a unique TV-like interface. For those that did use their Mac Mini as a Media centre in their living room, there's a quick fix to get Front Row back, but it involves getting your hands a little dirty in the Mac's Terminal. As we talked about at length here, Apple scrapped the conventional notion (direction) of two-finger scrolling in OS X Lion and replaced it with 'natural scrolling,' a solution that mimics scrolling on a touch screen. Except there's once difference here: you're touching a mouse or trackpad, not a touch screen that displays the content you're moving as you move it. Lion gives you the option to turn off natural scrolling with a simple check box, but once you do, moving horizontally through Spaces feels very backwards. It's either one or the other, it seems. Before Lion, one of our favourite gestures was using a 'four finger downward swipe' to see all of our windows open simultaneously. This option is entirely gone from Lion. It's replaced by Mission Control (pictured), which is activated by a four-finger upward swipe. In Mission Control, you see all your windows, but there's also a bar at the top for Spaces, and your dock at the bottom. It leaves less space for all your windows, and makes things look pretty cluttered once the 'smart' windows organisation scheme kicks in. In Lion, you can still gesture to see 'Application Windows,' which shows just the windows of your application in an Expose view, but there's no way to get back 'All Windows' view. Optical drives are going the way of the Dodo, according to Apple Like it did with floppy drives, Apple just officially made optical drives (CD and DVD drives) irrelevant by only offering Mac OS X Lion via the Mac App Store. All of Apple's other software products are slowly getting pulled from store shelves as Apple makes room for more hardware products and Mac accessories. Also, none of Apple's entry level laptops (the MacBook Airs) ship with optical drives. Neither do the new Mac Mini's. So we have one question: how are we supposed to share our iMovie-made home movies to DVD? And don't say AirPlay. Fan favourite three-finger swipes have also been replaced One fan-favourite gesture from past versions of Mac OS X is the three finger back/forward navigational swipe in Safari and in Finder. You'd use it to move back and forth between pages. In Lion, it's gone. Rosetta let you use legacy apps built for Macs with IBM processors While few apps have not yet been converted to run on Intel processors, some people rely on old PowerPC Mac apps that are more than five years old. Until Lion, Mac OS X came bundled with Rosetta, an onboard on-the-fly piece of software that let your Intel Mac run PowerPC applications. With Lion, Apple killed Rosetta, and killed legacy PowerPC apps in the process. Use an NAS? Good luck with that. If you're one of many who use a NAS (network-attached storage) to backup files and act as a server for your website, you're out of luck so far in Lion. An NAS enables a person to swap a bunch of hard drives in and out within one simple enclosure (pictured). When NAS users downloaded Lion backups just wouldn't work. The issue effects a range of products from makes like LaCie, Iomega, Western Digital, Seagate, HP (in its MediaSmart server line) and others. A Western Digital spokeswoman said an update could 'take weeks.' Until then, users are kind of hung out to dry. Grid-based spaces, no more. Apple introduced 'Spaces' to help you organise different work spaces and desktops on your Mac. You could use hot keys to move between your spaces, which were organised in a grid-based fashion. In Lion, Spaces are only organised horizontally. No longer can you access more than one space with just one gesture or hot key, because you can only move left to right and no longer up and down. Now that you've seen the Lion's prey... Check out 12 amazing features hidden in Mac OS X Lion >

