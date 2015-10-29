The Mac is on fire

Skye Gould/Tech Insider Apple recently updated its iMac lineup.

People around the world are buying fewer and fewer computers, but they’re buying more Macs than ever.

Apple said on Tuesday that it sold a record number of Macs — 5.7 million — during the the third quarter of the year, an increase of 3% over the same period in 2014.

Apple’s record Mac sales are particularly noteworthy because the PC market is in steep decline. According to Gartner, the technology research firm, the worldwide PC market shrank 7.7% during the third quarter.

For many people, smartphones and tablets have taken the place of laptops and desktops, so they no longer need to buy a PC.

But the Mac is different. Windows PC sales continue to shrink, but Mac sales continue to grow. So people may not necessarily need traditional desktops or laptops, but they’re buying new Macs anyway.

Apple made 7.6% of all PCs shipped in the third quarter of the year, making it the fourth largest manufacturer of PCs, according to Gartner. Lenovo, HP, and Dell all shipped more units.

Charts courtesy of BI Intelligence:

