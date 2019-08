Malware from the app Transmission has recently attacked many Mac users. Users are locked out of their computers and are forced to pay a $400 ransom for their inaccessible files. However, Liviu Arsene, a senior security researcher has offered some ways to protect yourself against ransomware.

