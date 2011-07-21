The First 10 Mac Apps You Must Download For OS X Lion

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
Mac OS X Lion has finally arrived.If you’re new to OS X, or just want to take advantage of Lion’s new features, there are a bunch of new and updated apps hitting the App Store to try out.
Lion lets you view apps in full-screen mode (similar to what you’d see on the iPad) and developers are already taking advantage of that and other neat perks in Lion.
We put together a list of our favourite apps for Lion below.
Apple rolled out an update for iTunes today that adds full-screen mode and other Lion-specific goodies.To get it, click the 'Apple' symbol at the top left of your screen and click 'Software Update.' Follow the prompts from there.
Price: Free
Apple updated its suite of productivity apps to take advantage of Lion. Pages (word processing), Numbers (spreadsheets), and Keynote (presentations), now allow full screen mode, the ability to resume where you left off after restarting your computer, versions, and auto saving.
Price: $19.99 each, click the links above to download.
Fantastical is a calendar app that recognises 'natural language' for adding events. For example, you can type 'Meet Sam for drinks on Saturday at 8' and Fantistical will add it to your calendar. There are also a bunch of nice graphical elements to Fantastical, making it one of the most popular Mac apps available.
For Lion, Fantastical include new swipe gestures for scrolling through months.
Price: $19.99
If you're not a fan of the multiple columns in Tweetdeck, you should give the official Twitter app a try. It's simple, well-designed, and makes it easy to track your mentions and direct messages.
Price: Free
Reeder is a gorgeous app that syncs with your Google Reader account. It displays your RSS feed in an attractive paper-like design. The app is already one of the most popular RSS apps for iPhone and iPad, and has seen some success in the Mac App Store too.
Price: $9.99 (You must have a free Google Reader account to use it)
A port of the Xbox classic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is now available for Mac as a quick (and affordable!) download. If you're a fan of RPGs or the Star Wars universe, you'll love this.
Price: $19.99
Evernote is one of the most popular productivity apps out there. It lets you sync notes between your computer, the web, and mobile device so you never forget a thing.
Price: Free
Smart Converter is currently the top free app in the App Store. And with good reason. The app lets you convert video files so they can play on any of your mobile devices: Android tablets, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, you name it. Just drag the video file into the app, select your device, and watch the magic happen.
Price: Free
Djay is another immensely popular app for Mac. It syncs with your iTunes library and lets you create your own DJ mixes. With Djay's latest update you can spin tunes in full-screen mode and take advantage of some cool multi-touch gestures.
Price: $24.99
World of Goo is another one of those addicting games that made it's way from the iPhone to the Mac. The goal is to guide a bunch of little goo ball creatures into a suction pipe. If it sounds weird, that's because it is. Just try it.
Price: $9.99
