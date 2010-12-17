15 HUGE Questions About Apple's Mac App Store

Apple is primarily a hardware company -- that's where the vast majority of its revenue and profits come from. Apple has great software (and mostly good services), like iTunes, OS X, MobileMe, and the App Store, but mostly to help it sell more hardware.

So will the Mac App Store sell more Macs? Probably. But how many?

It's hard to argue that Apple would have sold as many iPhones as it has if it hadn't launched the iPhone App Store. It's what has set the iPhone apart from its rivals the most. (Though they are catching up in that regard, especially Google Android.) Same goes for the iPad.

So it makes sense that the same infrastructure -- to make developing and selling Mac apps easier and better -- could help increase Mac sales, too.

The old argument used to be that Macs didn't have any apps, and that PCs had all the apps. Now it may soon be that Macs have lots of great apps that PCs don't have, and a much better and safer app purchasing system. Add that to the fact that web apps are starting to replace some desktop apps, and all of a sudden, many PC buyers have another reason to consider a Mac instead of just a cheap Dell.

It's hard to predict how much of an impact this will have on Mac sales, though. It may be modest, or moderate, or even large. It may force Microsoft to start a Windows App Store, the way other mobile platforms have copied Apple.

But, most importantly, it may help Apple steal more market share from Windows in the PC market. And that's what this is all about.