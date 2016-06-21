This Mac app brings one of the best Windows features to your Mac computer

I was excited when Apple announced its Split View feature back in 2015 as one of the key features in Mac OS X El Capitan.

It meant I could finally split my screen with two different apps, like I do on Windows with the Snap feature, which also splits the screen in half.

However, Split View didn’t turn out quite like I hoped.

Splitting the screen is fine, but the experience that follows is convoluted and unintuitive. Surprisingly, Apple somehow managed to over-complicate an extremely simple feature.

Boring details as to why aside, Split View basically isn’t as easy or simple to use as Windows’ Snap, where all you need to do is click and drag your apps to the side of the screen you want. And when you’re done, you just click and drag the apps a little bit to return them to their original sizes. It’s just not that easy or intuitive with Apple’s Split View.

Fed up with Split View, I searched for an alternative, and I discovered Cinch in the Mac App Store for $7 that works just like Snap.

Here’s how Cinch works:

And when you’re done, just click and drag the apps a little to return them to their original size, like this:

Now, try using Split View and returning your apps the way they were before splitting and tell me how it goes.

Yes, yes, I hear your laments about the app’s price. But the truth is we write about and recommend products that cost hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars. So, $7 for a useful app is actually a pretty good bargain.

One thing you should note, however, is that Cinch won’t work as well if you use a second monitor with your Mac, as it won’t snap an app the side of your screen that’s closest to your second monitor. Apart from that, any Windows users who switched to Mac but miss the Snap feature will find comfort and solace in Cinch.

