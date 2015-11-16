NYC's cheese experts share the five secrets to making the best mac and cheese

INSIDER went behind-the-scenes with executive chef Amy Stonionis at Murray’s Cheese to learn the secrets to making the restaurant’s mouthwatering mac ‘n’ cheese.

Stonionis emphasised the need for multiple kinds of cheese. Most cheeses will work, but she went with Spring Brook Reading, Irish cheddar, and comté. For an extra cheesy dish, she suggested making a cheese base by mixing your chosen cheeses with flour and heavy cream, and melting the mixture before adding it to the macaroni.

According to Stonionis, the best noodles for mac ‘n’ cheese are radiatori, since they’re most effective at holding the liquidy cheese sauce. She also recommends adding more shredded cheese while cooking, and finishing the dish off with a splash of heavy cream and some bread crumbs.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.