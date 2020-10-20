Watch the 1st trailer for Chadwick Boseman's final movie 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Netflix Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in Netflix’s upcoming ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ looks like it could garner him some Oscar attention.

Netflix released the first official trailer for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Monday.

It’s Chadwick Boseman’s final starring role in a film. The actor died of cancer at the age of 43.

In addition to Boseman, the film stars Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts. It’s also being produced by Denzel Washington.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will be released on December 18.

Chadwick Boseman‘s final onscreen performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” looks like an emotional one critics will be speaking about come awards season.

Netflix released the first full trailer Tuesday for the film, starring Boseman and Viola Davis as musicians in 1920s Chicago.

Boseman died in August at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. As a result, some of the lines in the trailer, like “I got my time coming to me,” are more emotional to watch now.

Based on the 1982 play by August Wilson, the film follows Ma Rainey (Davis) as the “Mother of the Blues” along with a band of musicians, which includes Boseman as a trumpeteer named Levee, who also wants to pave the way for his own success in the music industry.

Boseman’s performance in the upcoming film has already garnered some pre-season awards chatter as a possible contender for best supporting or lead actor.

It’s one of two potential posthumous nominations he could receive after another stand-out performance in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” earlier this year.

Directed by George C. Wolfe (“Nights in Rodanthe”), “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” also stars Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, and Taylour Paige. The film is being produced by Denzel Washington, the second Wilson play he’s adapted for the screen following “Fences.”

The film will be available to stream on Netflix on December 18.

