M&A Execs (Unsurprisingly) Bullish

There’s a lot of optimism running through the blood of M&A execs right now. The bright minds are on their way to New Orleans for the annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute, where the streets are set to brim with bullish dealmakers, according to the New York Times’ DealBook.



Public relations firm Brunswick Group surveyed around 40 M&A bankers and lawyers and discovered the majority believe 2011 will see continued growth in mergers and acquisitions. How much growth? No one can say for sure, but last week’s AT&T deal to buy T-Mobile USA sent dealmaking volume soaring to a 58 per cent increase on the same quarter last year, so the signs are good.

This huge jump is down to greater confidence among management teams and executive boards, say around half of the survey respondents. Other positive factors for M&A include the rebounding economy, more cash on the bottom line of balance sheets and cheaper financing, finds the survey.

Source: DealBook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.