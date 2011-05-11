M&A and Strategic Actions 5.10.11

HedgeFundLIVE.com –



CYH – announced that it has withdrawn its offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) for $7.25 per share in cash. CHS has also withdrawn its nominees for election to Tenet’s Board of Directors at Tenet’s 2011 annual meeting.

DTG – York Capital reports 17.2% stake (pr ev. 14.4%); converts filing to 13D from 13G; York intends to engage in discussions with management, other stockholders of DTG and relevant parties w/regard to the appropriate price & structure of a potential transaction w/HTZ or other strategic alternatives that may maximise shareholder value.

CAR, DTG, HTZ – German car-rental co Si xt Group is looking to enter the US market by joining CAR in a bid for DTG. According to a report in the NY Post, Sixt Group is in talks to buy $300-400M of business as part of a proposed regulatory remedy that would enable a CAR-DTG merger. Sixt-CAR talks have heated up in the past several weeks and while details haven’t been finalised, a deal would likely lead to Sixt entering into overlapping CAR-DTG markets.

DD – confirms best and final DKK700 bid for Dani sco; says All Major Danish Institutional Investors Support Revised Bid.

MS – the co is looking to sell its mortgage servicing business Saxon according to the NY Post. Goldman is also shopping its servicing business. NY Post.

Ally Financial is in talks to purchase ING Group’s online bank, ING Direct USA; the unit could be worth as much as $10B – NY Post

Beiersdorf downplays acquisition talk – says high prices and a lack of available targets means it won’t use its growing cash pile to make deals. Bloomberg

Toshiba is bidding against US and European companies to acquire smart-meter maker Lan dis+Gyr; the winning bidder could wind up paying $2.5B – Bloomberg

WMG – S&P placed the co’s debt rating on credit watch negative.

SNY – San ofi tells the FT it is looking at assets to help bolster its animal health unit – FT

