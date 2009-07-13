Sorry, M&A Isn't Coming Back This Summer

Preethi Dumpala
economy

It may feel like it, but M&A activity has not yet hit rock bottom and will not boomerang anytime soon, investment bankers and M&A laywers tell the WSJ.

The Journal asked heads of investment banks and M&A lawyers in New York if they foresaw any buying and selling of companies in the near future.

The answer was a resounding “no.”

They gave five reasons:

  • Rising unemployment
  • Poor consumer and CEO confidence
  • Lack of private-equity deals
  • The fact that many bankers and lawyers go on vacations in July and August.
  • TARP lenders might postpone big deals until 2010, when their big bonuses are less likely to fall under the Federal spotlight.

Continue reading at WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.