Sorry, M&A Isn't Coming Back This Summer

It may feel like it, but M&A activity has not yet hit rock bottom and will not boomerang anytime soon, investment bankers and M&A laywers tell the WSJ.



The Journal asked heads of investment banks and M&A lawyers in New York if they foresaw any buying and selling of companies in the near future.

The answer was a resounding “no.”

They gave five reasons:

Rising unemployment

Poor consumer and CEO confidence

Lack of private-equity deals

The fact that many bankers and lawyers go on vacations in July and August.

TARP lenders might postpone big deals until 2010, when their big bonuses are less likely to fall under the Federal spotlight.

