Slow-Motion Video Gives Mesmerizing View Of The US Military's Rifle Of Choice

In an ongoing series of filming topics that normally occur too quickly for the human eye to process, YouTube sensations The Slow Mo Guys recently filmed an M4 Carbine at speeds 720 times slower than real-time.

The M4 Carbine, manufactured by Colt, is the U.S. Army’s weapon of choice. The weapon’s firepower, accuracy, and comparative light weight has also led to its acceptance among Coalition forces.

Seeing an M4 in slow motion is amazing. Below, we have presented some of the highlights of the video in GIF form.

1. This is how an M4 Carbine appears, while firing, to the naked eye.

2. Gas blow back from firing the Carbine sends the wasted case back down the carrier, allowing it to be ejected while the next bullet put in place at incredibly fast speeds.

3. When triggered, the Carbine’s firing pin triggers the primer of the round, which ignites the propellant. This small explosion of gas forces the bullet out the front of the Carbine, while pushing the case out the back.



4. Small plumes of vented gas can be seen exiting from the Carbine’s side.

5. The spent casings are hot enough to carry slight sparks with them as they are ejected from the Carbine.

6. The intense punch of the M4 makes the weapon hard to aim and stabilise without proper training and form.

The full video can be seen below:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.