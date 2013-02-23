This Assault Breacher Might Be The Most Bizarre Thing You'll See All Weekend

I honestly did not know this mechanised contraption was in the field, let alone in active use.



The Marine Corps M1 Breacher shoots this Spiderman-like rope high in the air, that falls a hundred or so yards in front of the vehicle. That “rope” is detonation cord (“det cord”), C4, but not like the det cord SEALs use to blow doorknobs off of doors.

This stuff totally levels a whole strip of land, shredding any explosive devices in its path. Troops have dubbed it, “the answer” to land-mine laden fields and paths.

Skip 30 seconds to see the blast.

