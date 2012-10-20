M Orders A Hit On Bond In The Latest 'Skyfall' Trailer

A new action-packed trailer for the next Bond film, “Skyfall,” was released this morning.



In it, we get a better idea about the film’s plot (it looks like M, the Head of Secret Intelligence Service, is the reason Bond gets shot at during the much-teased train fight). Plus, there’s a hefty bit of dialogue from villain Raoul Silva, played by Javier Bardem.

“Skyfall” comes to theatres November 9, with IMAX releases the day before.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

