M. Night Shyamalan Movies Keep Getting Worse [CHART]

We need to talk about M. Night Shyamalan.



He’s the director who brought us the line “I see dead people” in “The Sixth Sense” and made crop circles scary in “Signs,” with a reputation for ridiculous unexpected twist.

This past weekend the director’s latest film, “After Earth,” a coming-of-age story set on a futuristic unpopulated Earth disappointed at theatres. The star power of Will Smith and his son Jaden came in third behind “Fast & the Furious” and magic movie “Now You See Me” with $27 million.

It was expected to earn closer to $40 million, according to Variety, which is a decent take for a Shyamalan movie but very unimpressive for Smith. The movie cost an estimated $130 million to make.

Not surprisingly, “After Earth” is getting bad reviews.

This isn’t surprising considering that Shyamalan’s movies have been getting steadily worse, as we have graphed below:

Even as his movies get bad reviews, they fare pretty well in theatres.

MovieOpening Weekend

Worldwide Gross

MovieOpening Weekend Worldwide Gross Domestic Gross Estimated Budget "The Sixth Sense" $27 million $687 million $294 million $40 million "Unbreakable" $30 million $248 million $95 million $75 million "Signs" $60 million $408 million $228 million $72 million "The Village" $51 million $257 million $114 million $60 million "Lady in the Water" $18 million $73 million $42 million $70 million "The Happening" $31 million $163 million $65 million $48 million "The Last Airbender" $40 million $319 million $131 million $150 million "After Earth" $27 million — — $130 million

