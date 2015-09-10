Here's how director M. Night Shyamalan was able to make his new thriller 'The Visit' in just 30 days with only $5 million

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie is a far cry from the ones we know him best for.

From hits like “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs” to the colossal dude “After Earth,” the writer-director is known for his big Steven Spielberg-like ideas.

But with his new movie, “The Visit,” we are seeing a new side of Shyamalan. And he’s the first to admit it.

The revelation came to him when he directed the pilot episode for the show on Fox he executive produces, “Wayward Pines.“

“When I directed ‘Wayward Pines’ I really felt, ‘Oh, wow, I’m fat!’ I really had to get skinny to make it work,” Shyamalan told Business Insider, referring to the quick efficiency needed to be successful on the small screen.

“‘Wayward Pines’ really gave me a sense of how to shoot fast and with a kind of leaner, tighter mentality because that’s what TV demands,” he said.

He also said the experience shed a lot of “bad habits” which led to him deciding he’d make “The Visit” like the TV show.

The film is a found-footage low budget ($US5 million budget) horror that follows two young siblings as they meet their grandparents for the first time.

After spending months prepping the actors and getting the house where the majority of the film takes place to look he wanted, Shyamalan did a break-neck 30 day shoot with only 25 crew members.

“How to get everything I wanted you really had to be intense,” he said. “I basically scheduled ‘The Visit’ on how quickly I directed ‘Wayward Pines.'”

Shyamalan is already preparing his next movie that he’ll begin shooting this fall. It will be another thriller that he plans to be “skinny” with.

