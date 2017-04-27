M. Night Shyamalan is making a sequel to 'Split' and 'Unbreakable,' and fans will go nuts

Paul Schrodt
Unbreakable bruce willisUniversalBruce Willis in ‘Unbreakable.’

Director M. Night Shyamalan announced on Twitter Wednesday that his next movie will be a sequel to both “Unbreakable” (2000) and this year’s “Split.”

“Split,” itself already a quasi-sequel to “Unbreakable” — one of Shyamalan’s earlier movies with a passionate cult following — was a surprise hit at the box office, earning $US275 million worldwide on a relatively tiny $US9 million budget. Bruce Willis appears for a brief cameo at the end of the film as his character from “Unbreakable,” David Dunn.

Rumours about a potential sequel have been swirling around, but it’s now a reality, and fans will not doubt be delighted.

Shyamalan said it “was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”

He gave out more details on Twitter, confirming that Willis is coming back along with Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass (also from “Unbreakable”). James McAvoy and Anya Taylor Joy, the stars of “Split,” will be in the sequel, too.

The movie’s title, according to Shyamalan, is “Glass.” Blumhouse Productions and Universal will partner on making the film, and the director says it’s set to come out January 18, 2019.

“How’s that for not keeping a secret!” he said.

 

