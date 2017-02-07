M. Night Shyamalan might have just teased a 'Split' sequel

Universal (L-R) M. Night Shyamalan and James McAvoy on the set of ‘Split.’

If you loved the box-office hit “Split,” then the director of the movie has tweeted some news you need to know.

M. Night Shyamalan, who has reclaimed the title of the modern-day master of suspense thanks to his latest thriller having now spent three straight weeks atop the box office, tweeted on Saturday that he might be walking around with the beginnings of a sequel to “Split.”

If you haven’t seen “Split” you shouldn’t read any further.

A big reason why this tweet has excited fans is the surprising ending of “Split,” in which Bruce Willis makes an appearance as his character from Shyamalan’s 2000 movie “Unbreakable.”

So it’s looking pretty good that Shyamalan is devising another movie within the universe the two movies are in.

In fact, he gave a pretty good hint to Entertainment Weekly before “Split” opened in theatres that he was dong just that.

“I hope so. The answer is yes,” he said of writing a movie that connects to “Split.” “I’m just such a wimp sometimes. I don’t know what’s going to happen when I go off in my room, a week after this film opens, to write the script. But I’m going to start writing.”

He probably has a little more confidence writing at the moment. “Split,” which was made for $9 million, has now made over $140 million worldwide.

I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #Split…

— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 4, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.