M.J. Bale is currently running a huge online sale. It’s the perfect excuse to update your wardrobe.

If you’ve been shopping around for a fresh suit or have been looking to update your wardrobe with a few new key pieces, the Australian-owned men’s wear brand M.J. Bale are currently running a substantial online sale.
You can save up to 70% off on the selected items, which shakes out to be a decent saving of $300 on some garments. They have hundreds of men’s wear pieces on sale — including coats, suits, shirts, casual wear, shoes and more.
M.J. Bale was founded in 2009, and specialises in well tailored, off-the-rack suit wear that is made from natural fibres, particularly Australian merino wool. The brand is also the official tailor to the Australia Test cricket side and the Wallabies.
Considering how good some of these deals are, you might want to jump on this sooner than later.
Shop some of the highlights from M.J. Bale’s sale below.
Verini Jacket Acqua, $299 ($599 RRP), and Verini Trouser Acqua, $149 ($299 RRP)
Lightweight and crease resistant, thanks to the super 130s Merino wool it is made from, this two-piece suit is a classic, gentleman’s look.
Broderick Twill Peacoat Acqua, $399 ($499 RRP)
Made from 100% Merino wool, this robust peacoat is simple but stylish.
Bosco Melange Check Shirt, $69 ($69 RRP)
A smart-casual look.
Cardiff Brown Shoes, $199 ($399 RRP)
A toe cap semi-brogue Oxford, made from calf leather.
Kester Navy Shirt, $49 ($89.95 RRP)
A comfortable work shirt with a stylish glen plaid pattern.
Poisina Tie, $29 ($99.95 RRP)
A 100% silk tie with an eye-catching design that will stand out when paired with a simple shirt and suit look.
Hartfield Twill Jacket, $299 ($499 RRP), and Hartfield Twill Trouser, $149 ($199 RRP)
A light, breathable twill, pinstripe suit jacket and trousers combo that is perfect for any professional or formal occasion.
Leyden Peacoat, $299 ($499 RRP)
This double-breast peacoat is made from 100% cotton moleskin, and provides ample protection from colder weather.
Tobi Polka Dot Shirt, $69 ($129.95 RRP)
A casual shirt with a fun polka dot pattern, made with 100% soft cotton.
McKay Shirt, $49 ($109.95 RRP)
A vintage inspired sport shirt, this piece is a great option for the Spring and Summer months. The striking striped design is available in a variety of colours.
Shop the entire M.J. Bale sale here.
