M-Commerce Growth Slows In The Second Quarter

During the second quarter of 2013, total consumer retail spending on mobile devices grew 24% year-over-year, according to the latest data from comScore.

That far outpaces the growth exhibited by the retail sector, which only grew 5% compared to last year. M-commerce has also surpassed e-commerce growth. Total e-commerce spending grew 16% compared to last year.

But the pace of m-commerce seems to have slowed considerably. Its 24% growth last quarter pales in comparison to its performance during Q1 2013, when m-commerce year-over-year growth eclipsed 59% from the year prior.

M-commerce’s share of total e-commerce also flatlined compared to the second quarter of 2012. It stayed at roughly 9%.

Digital retailers are not likely to notice a huge difference in mobile traffic, though.

For the month of June, comScore surveyed several of the top online retailers and their audiences. It found these leading online retailers extended their total retail audiences by 54% on average with the addition of mobile channels (including a PC/Mobile audience mix).

Instead, it’s the spending capacity of the mobile-centric user that retailers should be concerned about. Last quarter, comScore detailed the large discrepancy between average consumer spending per quarter on desktops and mobile devices.

If m-commerce growth continues to slow, though, this discrepancy can turn into a significant revenue shortage for these retailers. Already, total m-commerce spending dropped from $US6.4 billion in Q1 2013 to $US4.7 billion this past quarter.

